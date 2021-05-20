Tim Ryan Tears Into Republicans Over Jan. 6 Vote: ‘What Else Has to Happen?!’
‘YOU AIN’T ONE OF ’EM!’
Just ahead of Wednesday’s House vote to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) shouted at his Republican colleagues who oppose the inquiry. With House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pushing his caucus to vote against the bill, which eventually passed 252-175 (with the support of 35 Republicans), Ryan first thanked Rep. John Katko (R-NY) and other Republicans for supporting the measure.
The Ohio lawmaker then absolutely unleashed on the rest of the GOP, yelling “holy cow” before questioning their reasons for opposing the bill. “Incoherence! No idea what you’re talking about!” Ryan screamed. “Benghazi! You guys chased the former secretary of state all over the country, spent millions of dollars. We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol Police with lead pipes across the head, and we can’t get bipartisanship! What else has to happen in this country?!”
Calling Republicans’ opposition a “slap in the face to every rank and file cop in the United States,” Ryan then declared that “we need two political parties in this country that are both living in reality, and you ain’t one of ’em!”