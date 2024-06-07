Tim Scott: Vote for Trump Because He’s Willing to ‘Lay Down’ for You

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who is no stranger to sucking up to former President Donald Trump, made an interesting appeal to Americans in the defense of the convicted felon on Friday.

“We need a president who is willing to lay down on behalf of the American people,” the South Carolina senator told Fox News. “And Donald Trump is that person.”

Scott prefaced his remarks by attacking the validity of Trump’s conviction in New York, claiming that President Joe Biden—who has no jurisdiction over state courts—targeted Trump by “weaponizing the justice system.”

In an awkward selfie-video recorded by Scott following Trump’s conviction on May 30, Scott called it a “hoax” and a “sham” before reiterating his claim that the justice system was “weaponized” against Trump.

Scott, who a vice presidential contender, was mentioned alongside eight other high-profile Republicans who received VP “vetting” paperwork from Trump’s campaign earlier this week. Scott was among Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND), Dr. Ben Carson, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).