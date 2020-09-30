Tim Scott Calls on Trump to ‘Correct’ White Supremacist Debate Comments
‘I THINK HE MISSPOKE’
Asked on Wednesday to respond to President Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacists during the first debate, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) told reporters, “I think he misspoke in response to Chris Wallace’s comment.” He added, “I think he should correct it. If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak.”
During the debate, Wallace, the moderator, asked Trump directly if he was “willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we’ve seen in Portland.” When the president said, “Sure” and “I’m willing to do anything,” Wallace responded, “Well, do it, sir.”
Instead of doing that, Trump told the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys to “Stand back and stand by.”