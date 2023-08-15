Tim Scott Can’t Bring Himself to Criticize Trump’s Infamous Georgia Phone Call
GUTLESS
Republican presidential hopeful Tim Scott on Tuesday defended Donald Trump’s latest indictment in Georgia, saying he saw no issue with the now-infamous phone call in which Trump allegedly pressured a state official to “find 11,780 votes” despite no evidence of widespread fraud in the state. “Well I’m just going to continue to say it as I see it, which is that we’ve seen the legal system being weaponized against political opponents. That is un-American and unacceptable,” Scott said. “At the end of the day, we need a better system than that. Frankly, hopefully, the president of the United States [is] where we have an opportunity to restore confidence and integrity in all of our departments of justice in the country.” When a reporter pressed Scott about the phone call, he said he had listened to it but claimed “we’ve just drawn different conclusions.” He refused to say if he would do the same if he were elected president.