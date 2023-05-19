Tim Scott Finally Makes His 2024 Presidential Bid Official
IN THE RUNNING
After revving up for months for a 2024 presidential run and teasing the announcement, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) officially filed Friday to join the race for the highly contested Republican presidential nomination, according to Federal Election Commission filings. The only Black Republican senator, Scott has taken a different approach than likely rivals Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis. He has emphasized his evangelical faith, race, and background as the son of a single mother, and believes the U.S. is “the land of opportunity and not the land of oppression.” Simultaneously, he has espoused “individual responsibility” and claims the far left has spread “a drug of victimhood and the narcotic of despair.” He is expected to make a formal announcement of his presidency on Monday in South Carolina.