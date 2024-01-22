Tim Scott Is Engaged After Proposing to Girlfriend Mindy Noce: Report
YAY TIM!
Sorry, ladies—Sen. Tim Scott is officially off the market. The former presidential hopeful proposed to his definitely real girlfriend, Mindy Noce, on Saturday evening. She said yes, according to The Washington Post, which first reported the engagement Sunday. “As a guy who is mostly an introvert and on the quiet side, having to have a conversation about the engagement is a little, you know, uncomfortable in a way, but it’s the most exciting thing I’ll do with my life besides making Jesus my Lord,” Scott told the Post. He said that he’d been “very patient and prayerful,” and was “really excited and somewhat nervous.” The South Carolina senator’s soon-to-be bride, whom he described as “someone who shares a lot of the same interests, passions, and goals that I do,” is an interior designer and mom of three. Scott planned his proposal for over a month, according to the Post, which reported that one of his friends had to step in and put a stop to an early idea of his to propose on the pickleball court.