Tim Scott Promises Not to Pull Another Jan. 6 if He Loses 2024 Election
Longshot 2024 presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) made a major campaign promise on Monday night by vowing not to try and overthrow democracy if he loses the election. In an interview with NBC News shortly after formally announcing his bid for the White House, Scott was asked if he would “ever try to overturn an election” if he lost. “No,” Scott said. When pressed by anchor Tom Llamas about his thoughts on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in 2021, Scott tried to steer the conversation back to his campaign, saying: “We can do two things here, we can have a conversation about President Trump or we can have a conversation about my vision for the future.” When pressed on the subject of the insurrection, Scott said he was in the Capitol at the time, so he knows “exactly how historic it was.” Scott was also asked about a social media post from Trump wishing him “good luck” in the primary race. “It doesn’t sound like former president Trump is worried about you,” Llamas said. “Well, I’ll say this,” Scott said, “I’d appreciate his vote as well.”