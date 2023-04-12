Republican Sen. Tim Scott Launches Presidential Exploratory Committee

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott on Wednesday announced the launch of a presidential exploratory committee, laying the foundation for an eventual run against Donald Trump for the White House in 2024.

Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, attacked the “radical left” in a video announcing the fundraising vehicle, which will help him to step up his campaigning efforts before formally declaring a presidential bid.

The video invoked the memory of the Civil War and compared it to the current polarized climate in American society. “Today, our country is once again being tested,” Scott says in the clip as he walks around Fort Sumter off the coast of Charleston, where the war began. “Once again, our divisions run deep and the threat to our future is real.”

Over dramatic music and footage of his political opponents, Scott goes on to say that President Joe Biden and others on the left “have chosen a culture of grievance over greatness.” “They’re promoting victimhood instead of personal responsibility, and they’re indoctrinating our children to believe we live in an evil country,” Scott said. “And all too often, when they get called out for their failures, they weaponize race to divide us.”

The 57-year-old lawmaker said he’d been called a “prop” and a “token” after he “fought back against their liberal agenda”—attacks he says were motivated by the fact that he “disrupts their narrative.” “I threaten their control,” he says. “They know the truth of my life disproves their lies.”

“I will never back down in defense of the conservative values that make America exceptional,” Scott captioned the video, which drew on his experience of being raised by a single mom. “That’s why I’m announcing my exploratory committee for president of the United States.”

Scott also made an appearance on Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning to discuss his motivations. “I have found that people are starving for hope, they’re starving for an optimistic, positive message that is anchored in conservative values,” he said. “I can’t think of a better story to tell than the story of America.”

In response to the announcement, the South Carolina Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison released a statement saying Scott “wants to govern from the ‘far, conservative right’ as a proud member of the Tea Party, and his extreme record proves it.” Harrison also called Scott a “fierce advocate of the MAGA agenda” on issues including abortion bans and rolling back Medicare.

“Well, I’m glad they’re afraid of me,” Scott said after being confronted with the statement, calling the idea that his opponents were fearful a “wonderful concept.” When asked about his plan to defeat Trump in an eventual presidential race, Scott again invoked his upbringing and faith and avoided discussing how he differs politically from the former president. “I want to share the gospel truth that faith in America means faith in each other, faith in God, and faith in our future.”

So far, four Republicans have formally declared they’re running for their party’s presidential nomination in 2024. As well as Trump, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former state governors Nikki Haley and Asa Hutchinson have entered the race. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has yet to declare his candidacy.