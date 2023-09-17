CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Tim Scott Swears He’s Really Dating ‘Lovely Christian Girl’
FOR REAL
Read it at Politico
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) made sure on Saturday to tell Iowa voters that he does indeed have a girlfriend. “I’m dating a lovely Christian girl,” he said at the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a town hall attended by a number of GOP presidential candidates. It was the first time Scott addressed the question since a Washington Post piece investigated his relationship status. He then reinforced the unnamed partner’s religious beliefs, quoting the book of Proverbs to the crowd, “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord,” before kneeling and asking the crowd to pray for him, according to Politico.