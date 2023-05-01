Tim Scott Teases 2024 Presidential Campaign Launch Announcement
HEATING UP
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) hinted on Sunday that he would formally announce his campaign for president on May 22. Speaking at a town hall, the 2024 hopeful said he will use the date to make a “major announcement” but didn’t specify what the news would be. “It’s time to take the ‘Faith in America’ tour, not just on the road, not just to an exploratory committee,” Scott said weeks after launching his own presidential exploratory committee. “It is time to make the final step.” He told his audience they are “going to want to be there” in North Charleston for the announcement later this month, suggesting it will be the moment he makes his run for the White House official. His possible rivals Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence have also signaled that they too could make announcements of their own soon, with the Florida governor expected to launch his campaign this month and the former vice president saying he’ll decide whether to run for the Republican nomination “well before late June.”