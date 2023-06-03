Tim Scott to Appear on ‘The View’ to ‘Look Those Ladies in the Eyes’

Republican presidential hopeful Tim Scott is gearing up for an appearance on “The View” next week, promising to settle the week-long feud between himself and the daytime TV staple.

Scott’s feud with the show began shortly after he announced his campaign, when host Joy Behar claimed Scott, the most high-profile Black Republican seeking the party’s nomination, doesn’t understand racism. Now, the South Carolina senator will have the chance to push back on that argument in person during his scheduled appearance on Monday, June 5.

The only problem: Behar won’t be there. She gets Mondays off.

Instead, Scott will face a panel of hosts including Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro, The Wrap reported.

The missed opportunity for a face-off with Behar didn’t tamp down Scott’s enthusiasm when he touted the appearance at a campaign rally in Des Moines on Saturday.

“I think it's time for a conservative with a backbone to look those ladies in the eyes and say you do not have to be an exception to succeed in America,” Scott told the crowd, according to The Daily Mail.

In the comments that started the feud, Behar compared Scott to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, describing both as Black men who “don’t get” systemic discrimination.

“He’s one of these guys, like Clarence Thomas, black Republicans, who believes in pulling yourself up by your bootstraps, rather than understanding the systemic racism that African Americans face in this country,” Behar said. “He doesn’t get it. Neither does Clarence. That’s why they’re Republicans.”

Scott fired back at Behar, calling her remarks “offensive and disgusting and dangerous.”

“It is literally the dumbest most offensive thing I’ve witnessed on TV, to hear these millionaire TV personalities telling me how to live my life as a Black man,” he said.

Scott’s stop in “The View” studio isn’t in response to the war of words between him and Behar, though. Talks about his appearance on the show predate the exchange, beginning when Scott first announced his campaign on May 22, according to The Wrap.