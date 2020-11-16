Michigan Lawmaker Who Signed Anti-Lockdown Letter Tests Positive for COVID-19
ANOTHER ONE
Michigan GOP Rep. Tim Walberg on Monday revealed he has tested positive for the coronavirus, which has now killed more than 240,000 Americans. In a statement, the Republican lawmaker said he learned on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that he is experiencing mild symptoms. “It’s been more than a week since I have attended a public event,” Walberg said in a statement. “In conjunction with health officials, my office and I are in the process of reaching out to individuals I had contact with before my self-isolation began.” Walberg, who was one of the lawmakers to sign an anti-lockdown letter to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the spring, then praised the work of health-care workers during the pandemic, saying they have been “nothing short of heroic, and I continue to be grateful for their dedication.” “As we enter the winter months, I encourage everyone to remain vigilant and adhere to public health guidelines to combat this virus,” he added.
Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos also revealed Monday that she’s tested positive for the deadly virus and is experiencing mild symptoms. The Democratic lawmaker said that she is self-isolating and “working remotely from my home in Illinois until cleared by my physician.” “Across the country and the Congressional District I serve, COVID case numbers are skyrocketing,” Bustos added. “We must all continue to be vigilant in following public health best practices: wear a mask, practice social distancing, get your flu shot, and wash your hands. The only way we will get this pandemic under control is by working together.”