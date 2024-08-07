Tim Walz Didn’t Answer First Call From Kamala Harris Offering Him VP Gig
SILENT MODE
When Kamala Harris called Tim Walz on Tuesday morning to tell him she wanted him to be her running mate, Walz didn’t pick up. Ironically, the Minnesota governor chose not to answer “because it was from a blocked number and he didn’t want to miss a call from Harris,” according to CNN. ABC News’ Selina Wang separately shared the claim on X, saying Walz initially ignored what was presumably the most important phone call of his life “because it said no caller ID.” Harris therefore had to call him a second time, which Walz answered, the reports say. The slip-up was not included in the video Harris released Tuesday apparently showing her calling Walz to share the momentous news that he’d be joining her on the Democratic ticket. The vice president wasn’t the only person who struggled to get hold of Walz—J.D. Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, told reporters he’d also unsuccessfully tried to call him too. “I actually called Tim Walz,” Vance said, explaining he was trying to offer his congratulations. “I left a voicemail, I didn’t get him.”