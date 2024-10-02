Tim Walz Drops the Mr. Nice Guy Routine and Attacks JD Vance

Kamala Harris’ campaign promised Tim Walz would take a more aggressive approach on the campaign trail following a staid debate Tuesday night, and the vice presidential contender immediately delivered. Speaking at a rally in York, Pennsylvania, the Democratic VP candidate ditched the Mr. Nice Guy routine to revive his favorite attack on the Republican ticket. “Turns out, Donald Trump's people and their definition of freedom is freedom to invade your doctor's office, freedom to invade your bedroom,” Walz said. “They’re super concerned about all of our bedrooms. That’s not normal. That is not normal.” Speaking to the suggestion that, as a teacher, he should stop calling others “weird,” Walz said, “Then quit doing weird things, and that’s how that works.” And while Walz celebrated the “civil, but spirited debate” he and JD Vance had Tuesday, he also said that Vance had gaslighted the audience by trying to mislead them on Trump’s record. Walz is set to launch an even more aggressive travel and media blitz in the coming days, which will include two national TV interviews and a late-night appearance, according to the Harris campaign.