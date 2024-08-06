Domain Name Squatter Hopes HarrisWalz Will Be Just the Ticket
PICK TIM!
One man has 15,000 good reasons why he wanted Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to win the Kamala Harris veepstakes. Jeremy Green Eche bought the domain name HarrisWalz.com for $8.99 four years ago when Harris was first vying for the Democratic presidential nomination. The Brooklyn trademark lawyer told the Associated Press he was willing to sell his site to the Harris campaign for $15,000 if—as now appears to be the case—Walz beats off competition from Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona to join the Harris ticket for the 2024 presidential election race. The Democratic campaign should probably think twice before rejecting the deal. After Hillary Clinton picked Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine as her running mate in 2016, their campaign turned down the domain investor’s offer to sell them ClintonKaine.com for $15,000 and he sold it instead to a digital marketing company that turned out to be Donald Trump’s campaign, which used it to push out anti-Clinton news. “Hopefully (Harris’) people are a little more savvy than Clinton’s people were,” Eche told AP.