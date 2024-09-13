Walz Rally Crowd Mocks Latest MAGA Conspiracy: ‘Not Eating Cats’
ME-OUCH
When Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz asked a rally crowd in Michigan if they had expected former President Donald Trump to burn part of Tuesday’s night’s presidential debate on false claims about pet-eating Haitian migrants in Ohio, the crowd responded by breaking out into chants of “we’re not eating cats.” The rebuke, recorded by journalists in attendance, was to the cadence of the Harris-Walz campaign catchphrase “we’re not going back,” which is frequently chanted at the vice president’s rallies. In response to the cat-chant at Thursday’s rally, Walz said, “It would be funnier, too, if it weren’t so dangerous.” Earlier on Thursday, an individual calling in a bomb threat in Springfield “used hateful language towards immigrants and Haitians in our community,” the city’s mayor told The Washington Post. The Minnesota governor also used the Michigan rally to thank Taylor Swift, a “fellow cat owner,” for her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris. “It’s not as if I didn’t warn these guys a few months ago: You mess with cat people and you will find out,” he said. “They did. So beautiful strategy there.”