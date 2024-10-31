Tim Walz Rips Trump’s Garbage Truck Flub: ‘Dude’s Nearly 80’

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz mocked Donald Trump Thursday for his clumsy garbage truck gimmick.

“This dude’s nearly 80-years-old,” Walz said at a campaign event in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. “He damn near killed himself getting into a garbage truck.”

Gov. Walz: "This dude is nearly 80 years old. He damn near killed himself getting into a garbage truck. You would think over 80 years you would understand how a tariff works." pic.twitter.com/1YWgjb5L5q — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 31, 2024

The crowd laughed at the Democrat’s reference to a Wednesday incident involving the Trump campaign’s attempt at retribution over President Joe Biden’s garbage gaffe that inflamed MAGA supporters. The GOP nominee donned an orange safety vest and planned a ride in a Trump-branded garbage truck.

But he had some trouble executing the caper. As he reached for the door handle of the cab, he missed (three times). His hand trembled as he stumbled slightly before hoisting himself inside. Democrats have had a heyday with the video footage.

This is such a fitting way for Trump to go out. Missing a door handle three times as he boards a garbage truck with his name on it. pic.twitter.com/7ksWGtHm3M — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) October 30, 2024

Walz latched onto the moment, portraying the 78-year-old Trump as elderly.

“You would think, over 80 years, you would understand how a tariff works,” he said.

Walz played attack dog throughout his speech, suggesting “smarter people than Donald Trump, which is a good chunk of folks,” have warned about higher costs if the Republican wins. He ribbed the former president for failing to get Mexico to pay for the border wall.

He also slammed the comments Trump made while dressed up as a garbage collector, when he said he would protect women whether they like it or not .

The crowd laughed again, but Walz grew serious, calling that comment, “the scary part.”

Polls have shown Kamala Harris with a substantial lead over Trump among female voters. In a new Economist/YoutGov poll, she leads Trump among women voters by 7 percentage points, 50 percent to 43 percent. On Thursday, her running mate drew a throughline between Trump’s latest comments and his past problems with women—including groping and, in the case of E. Jean Carroll, sexual assault .

“That’s how this guy’s lived his life,” Walz said. “That’s why he was on the Access Hollywood Tape. And that’s why he ended up in court. ‘Cause that’s what he thinks about.”