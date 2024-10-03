Tim Walz Set to Make His Late-Night TV Debut on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
DAD JOKES INCOMING
Tim Walz, Minnesota governor and Kamala Harris’ running mate, is set to make his late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! next week in what’s sure to be an exhibition of Walz’s charmingly corny style of humor. Walz will sit down with Kimmel in Hollywood on Monday, Oct. 7, for his second TV appearance of that night—earlier, he will feature alongside Harris on a special presidential edition of 60 Minutes (from which Donald Trump backed out). The Kimmel appearance—which will be the first for any of the presidential and vice presidential candidates on late-night comedy this election cycle—comes after Walz’s debate against Republican rival JD Vance earlier this week, which was undoubtedly the most consecutive TV air-time the Midwestern Democrat has ever had. Kimmel will be a chance for the former teacher to gain some more on-air media experience and to brush aside criticisms that he came off as uncomfortable in front of the debate’s cameras.