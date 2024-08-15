Tim Walz Shades Ex-Football Coach Tommy Tuberville Over His Intelligence
Kamala Harris’s vice presidential pick Tim Walz directed some less-than-subtle shade towards Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville at a fundraiser in Boston Wednesday night, from one football coach to another. Questioning Tuberville's intellect at the event, Walz, addressing Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, said that, “I feel like one of my roles in this now is to be the anti-Tommy Tuberville, to show that football coaches are not the dumbest people,” according to a pool report. Walz was a teacher and football coach at Mankato West High School from 1996 to 2006, before leaving to chase his political dreams. Tuberville headed the football team at Auburn University from 1999 to 2008. During his 11-minute speech Walz also told the crowd of the months ahead. “I’m not naive. This is going to be hard. This is a hard race. This is going to be a lot of lifting.” He added of his opposition: “I don’t name-call people. This thing about describing the behavior of Donald Trump and his running mate as weird and out of touch with the rest of us, that was an observation, not name-calling. Nobody’s asking for the things they’re asking for.”