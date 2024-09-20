Tim Walz Compares Project 2025 to a Car Manual in Odd New Ad
CAR GUY
Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota and Kamala Harris’s running mate, posted a new campaign video comparing car manuals to Project 2025 — and the analogy is a bit of a stretch. In the clip, the vice presidential candidate and self-described “car guy” is checking up on his vintage 1979 International Harvester Scout. “Look, to be able to work on this thing, you’ve got a manual. … Donald Trump and JD Vance have a manual, too. It’s called Project 2025, and it’s a way to stick it to the middle class while giving tax cuts to the wealthiest,” Walz says, referencing the far-right policy-playbook Democrats say will guide Trump if he becomes president (which Trump’s team denies). Some were impressed: “This video is genius,” posted X user @Victorshi2020. “Fixing a car engine while calling out Republicans for their Project 2025 manual at the same time is so good.” Not everyone was taken by the clip’s folksy charm, however. “Such cringe,” posted @springfieldduck. “He’s not working on an engine btw. He literally just undid one wingnut and pulled a air filter out.”