Tim Walz Speaks Out on Attempted Trump Assassination
‘HORRIFIC’
Vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz has commented on this weekend’s assassination attempt on Donald Trump, days after the former president blamed Democrats’ rhetoric for the incident. “What happened with President Trump in Florida—horrific situation,” Walz said at a campaign field office in Macon, Georgia on Tuesday. “Thankful to Secret Service, the folks you see, law enforcement, and grateful that the President is safe. And I think all of us know we don’t solve our differences in this country with violence. We condemn it in all its forms.” The suspect in the incident, Ryan Wesley Routh, reportedly camped outside Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course with a rifle for nearly twelve hours. He fled after the Secret Service shot at him and was later apprehended and hit with gun charges. The former president was not injured. The remarks mark the first time Walz has commented on the close-call.