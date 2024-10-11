Walz Tries to Walk Back Comment That the Electoral College Needs to Go
ON SECOND THOUGHT
Tim Walz is toeing the party line and walking back comments he made earlier this week about getting rid of the Electoral College. “My position is the campaign’s position,” the Democratic vice presidential nominee said in an interview released Friday with Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan. On Tuesday, Walz told a group of donors in California: “The electoral college needs to go… but that’s not the world we live in.” Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign quickly put out a statement saying the Minnesota governor’s remarks were not an official campaign position. Harris had also previously advised Walz to be speak more carefully after discrepancies were revealed about his military rank and his description of his experiences in Hong Kong in 1989. Walz told Strahan that the point he was trying to make about the Electoral College was: “There’s folks that feel every vote must count in every state, and I think some folks feel that’s not the case… The campaign’s position is clear that that’s not their position. Their position is—and my position is—to make sure everybody understands their vote, no matter what state they’re in, matters.”