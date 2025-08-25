Tim Walz Trolls ‘Manchild’ Trump, 79, for His Cankles

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz slammed President Donald Trump as a “manchild” with “fat ankles” in a Monday speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) summer meeting in Minneapolis.

Walz reminisced about his former running mate, Kamala Harris, stating she “would have been a fantastic president,” and that if she had won, “we would wake up to an adult with compassion and dignity and leadership doing the work, not a manchild crying about whatever is wrong with him. May his fat ankles find something today. Petty as hell.” His audience broke into a round of raucous applause.

Ongoing questions about the 79-year-old president’s health have been stoked by his swollen ankles and mysteriously bruised hands. The White House has tried to explain away the hand bruises by saying they are due to excessive hand-shaking, despite the bruises now appearing on both Trump’s hands.

The White House also revealed in July that the president had been diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), which came after pictures of his “cankles” sent the internet into overdrive.

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

But Walz maintained that his primary concern is not Trump’s potentially flagging health. Instead, Walz raised alarm about Trump’s “slow rolling attempt at undermining democracy.”

The 2024 vice presidential candidate called on Democrats to unite against Trump’s “fascist” policies and attacked media narratives that depict a divided Democratic party. “There’s a division in my damn house and we’re still married!” he quipped.

President Donald Trump's massive bruise on his hand was front and center as he welcomed South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the White House on August 25, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Walz continued to lampoon MAGA Republicans in an extended rant. “Think about how easy it would be to be a damn Republican,” Walz said, “Oh, what should I wear today? This stupid frickin’ red hat. What should I say today? I don’t know, just make sure it’s cruel. Who do we listen to? That guy. Oh, the felon in the White House, yeah listen to him and that’ll be fine.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.