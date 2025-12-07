Tim Walz’s Daughter Eviscerates Trump for Calling Her Dad a Vile Slur

The daughter of Minnesota governor and former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz has savaged President Donald Trump for calling her dad a vile slur.

Hope Walz, whose brother Gus has a non-verbal learning disability, shared a since-deleted TikTok video Saturday where she addressed Trump calling her father “seriously ret---ed.”

“The president calling my dad what he did has unleashed a f–king s–tstorm, regarding like, offensive language towards me, and my family, and specifically my brother,” the 24-year-old said in the video first reported by Mediaite.

“When it’s Gus, f–k-to-the-no,” she reportedly added.

Hope Walz (L) has trashed Trump for using a vile anti-disability slur against her father, not least given her brother Gus (L), has a non-verbal learning disability. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The president had indeed referred to his erstwhile opponent’s running mate in those terms earlier in November, as part of a longer, deeply racist tirade against the Minnesota governor for supposedly allowing migrant “Somalian gangs” to “completely take over” the state.

While Minnesota crime statistics do not record perpetrators and suspects by national origin or specific heritage, people of Somali descent account for less than two percent of the state’s population, and are overwhelmingly U.S. citizens.

Trump had used the term in a longer racist tirade about Minnesota's Somali population. Aaron Schwartz/Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Even with those caveats, accompanying claims by high-ranking MAGA figures, most recently Representative Tom Emmer, that Somalis account for “80% of the crimes being committed in the Twin Cities” of Minneapolis-Saint Paul have been comprehensively debunked by state data showing even the wider Black and African-American racial group accounts for only 37% of people arrested since 2021.

Despite wild statistical improbability of Trump’s claims, his use of the R-word slur against Walz appears to have caught fire among the MAGA base, with the Minnesota governor’s daughter claiming Trump supporters are now screaming the term as they drive by the family’s house.

“How is it okay that the president of the United States can call somebody—anybody, doesn’t matter who they are—that? And then all of his frickin’ cult members come and attack those people,” she said.