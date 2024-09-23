Tim Walz’s Name Misspelled on Palm Beach Ballots
TYPO
Just over 250 election ballots mailed to military and overseas voters by officials in Palm Beach County, Florida, contained a small but significant typo: Tim Walz, the Democratic candidate for vice president, was nowhere to be found. In his place was “Tom Walz.” The error came to light when a concerned voter sent a screenshot of their ballot to the New York Times. “The error was isolated to 257 electronic ballots,” Wendy Sartory Link, the county’s elections supervisor, told the newspaper, attributing the error to a vendor that made a “manual typed change.” The voter who spoke to the NYT said they contacted Link’s office, but had yet to receive a response. “The error in no way affects the proper tabulation of any of the electronic ballots and every vote will count as the voter intended,” Link said. A cursory LinkedIn search suggests that, if “Tom Walz” ballots were seriously counted, voters could be supporting a retired attorney in Wisconsin, an incident and client advisory director at JP Morgan in Illinois, or the owner of a machinery company in Maine.