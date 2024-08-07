Tim Walz’s Weird Claim Revealed During Veep Vetting
Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) admitted during his vetting interviews to the Harris campaign that he had never used a teleprompter, according to the Independent. Walz, who made his debut appearance alongside Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday evening, reportedly needed to be taught how to use a teleprompter. It must be noted however that he seemed to master the teleprompter during his address. Walz also admitted to the campaign that he feared being from Minnesota and himself, being relatively unknown in the national level, might be vulnerabilities. Finally, and maybe most importantly, Walz said he is a bad debater. One member of Walz vetting team described the interviews as “a home run,” adding that “everyone loved him,” according to CNN. Walz reportedly told vetters he did not have presidential ambitions of his own and stressed that the election was “not about me.” Walz told vetters he would “run through a brick wall, if I have to do the hard things,” adding “I’m willing to do it because I’m not angling for anything else,” according to Politico.