Iconic Hotel From ‘The Shining’ Goes Up in Flames
HORROR LEGEND
Guests at the historic Timberline Lodge had their stays upended on Thursday night, as the roof of the iconic lodge caught fire and forced an evacuation. Firefighters responded around 9:30 p.m. and kept the blaze contained to the roof of the building, extinguishing it by 11:30 p.m., Clackamas Fire and the lodge staff said. It’s unclear what caused the fire, though Timberline marketing director John Burton said high winds and embers blowing around the chimney may have sparked the blaze. There were no injuries reported. The lodge, which sits in the shadow of Oregon’s Mount Hood, famously stood in for the exterior of the Overlook Hotel in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. It’s a huge tourist attraction in the state, though it typically sees far less sinister happenings these days. Guests affected by the fire experienced the lesser horrors of a mid-trip cancellation and a missed free breakfast, as one evacuated visitor told Oregon Live.