Timberwolves Yank Rudy Gobert From Game After He Threw Punch at Teammate

The Minnesota Timberwolves pulled Rudy Gobert out of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans after he swung at teammate Kyle Anderson. Video cited by ESPN shows the two players arguing during a second-quarter timeout, before Gobert got threw a punch and appeared to strike Anderson in the chest. Gobert was then escorted to the locker room and the team announced he would not be back for the rest of the game. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that on Saturday, a reporter asked Gobert about Anderson’s sometimes blunt communication style and he said, “Kyle wants to win, and sometimes he's a little aggressive in the way he talks, but I don't take it personally.”