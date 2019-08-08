Timbuk2 Is Giving You Its (Upgraded) Iconic Messenger Bag for $50 Right Now

We all know Timbuk2 knows how to make a solid messenger bag. The pioneers in that space have taken what they’ve learned from three decades of selling their iconic bags and implemented some changes into their Classic Messenger Bag. And right now, they’re marking down the top-rated bag to $50 (from $124).

Available in Gunmetal Tundra and Black Forest, the updated edition fits better, looks better, and organizes your stuff more efficiently. A new shoulder strap keeps you comfortable with heavier loads through an air mesh strap pad. The bag itself is a bit slimmer for more versatility and a waterproof interior liner keeps water far away from your things. Tack on the durability and quality you can expect from Timbuk2 and you’ve got a solid deal on a solid bag to carry you through summer, winter, cities, beaches, and more. | Get it at Timbuk2 >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.