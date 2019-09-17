CHEAT SHEET
Timbuk2’s 30% Off Flash Sale Is Almost Over So Get Your New Bag While You Can
There’s something so satisfying about finding a bag that will keep you completely organized without much effort. That’s where Timbuk2 excels. They have a bag for every job and right now, those bags are all 30% off. During the brand’s huge flash sale, you get access to discounts across the site with the code FLASH30 at checkout. Try the classic Never Check Expandable Backpack. This water-resistant bag lives up to its name by having a fully-accessible back panel for your laptop so you can get through security with ease. It’s down to $139 during the sale. Then there’s the Lightweight Flight Messenger Bag, with quick access pockets, internal organization, and choice of size. Grab one that fits up to a 13” laptop for $69. And finally, there’s the sleek Smith Briefcase, on sale for $160. Outfitted with interior pockets for everything from your laptop and documents to pens and charging cords. Made from waxed canvas, it’s the bag that will go with you anywhere (it even has a beer tikki to help open a beer while you’re out and about). Whatever you choose from this huge sale, get to it because the discounts end tonight. | Shop at Timbuk2 >
