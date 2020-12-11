TIME Names Joe Biden and Kamala Harris 2020 Person of the Year
ANOTHER VICTORY
After much anticipation, TIME Magazine announced their 2020 Person of the Year late Thursday night, and it tuned out to be President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, who will become the first woman of color to serve in the White House.
During Thursday morning’s broadcast of NBC’s Today show, the publication unveiled its shortlist of candidates for the honor, which came down to four finalists: Biden, frontline health care workers and top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, the movement for racial justice, and President Donald Trump. The president, meanwhile, still refuses to concede to this year’s co-Person of the Year, baselessly claiming the election was “stolen” from him via false claims of widespread voter fraud.