Time Magazine Union Plans In-Person Protest, Invokes Elon Musk ‘Person of Year’ Award
‘REAL PEOPLE OF THE YEAR’
Members of Time magazine’s staff union plan to rally in-person outside headquarters on Monday evening, protesting a two-year stalemate over contract negotiations. The holiday-themed affair will feature union members handing out “candy canes,” singing “contract carols,” and passing out flyers instructing Time management how to avoid being placed on the “naughty list.”
NewsGuild, which also represents staffers at The Daily Beast and BuzzFeed, has been negotiating a contract on behalf of Time editorial staffers since 2019. In a statement to The Daily Beast, the guild made clear reference to Time naming billionaire and tech mogul Elon Musk the “Person of the Year” on Monday.
“The editorial workers at TIME are the real people of the year—their heart and labor is what keeps the magazine running year in and year out,” Susan DeCarava, President of NewsGuild of New York, told The Daily Beast. “They’ve been bargaining for over two years for livable wages and a more equitable workplace. They deserve a fair contract now.”