Biohack Your Skincare Routine With Timeline’s Cell-Supporting Serum
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There’s been a lot of buzz around ‘biohacking’ in the wellness space lately, especially when it comes to longevity. Now, the health-adjacent discourse has entered the skincare realm, and Timeline’s The Serum is at the forefront. This award-winning serum has been clinically proven to reduce wrinkles, soften growing fine lines, and lift sagging skin. In a trial conducted by the brand, 77 percent of users (based on a user trial of “30 healthy women”) reported a “deep instant tightening and lifting feeling” after just three weeks of using The Serum.
Timeline The Serum
According to the brand, one of The Serum’s ingredients, Mitopure, a highly pure form of the powerful molecule Urolithin A, is clinically proven to enhance the skin’s natural energy supply and supports cellular renewal from within and when applied topically. Other key ingredients include D-Panthenol for firming, niacinamide for combatting dullness and free radical protection, and caffeine for instant depuffing effect. If you’re looking for a super-concentrated multipurpose skincare serum that repairs and protects with instant gratification benefits, look no further than Timeline’s The Serum.