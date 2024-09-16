Biohack Your Skincare Routine With Timeline’s Cell-Supporting Serum

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There’s been a lot of buzz around ‘biohacking’ in the wellness space lately, especially when it comes to longevity. Now, the health-adjacent discourse has entered the skincare realm, and Timeline’s The Serum is at the forefront. This award-winning serum has been clinically proven to reduce wrinkles, soften growing fine lines, and lift sagging skin instantly. In a trial conducted by the brand, 77 percent of users (based on a user trial of “30 healthy women”) reported a “deep instant tightening and lifting feeling” after just three weeks of using The Serum.

According to the brand, one of The Serum’s ingredients, Mitopure, a highly pure form of the powerful molecule Urolithin A, is shown to enhance the skin’s natural energy supply and support cellular renewal when applied topically. Other key ingredients include D-Panthenol for firming, niacinamide for combatting dullness and free radical protection, and caffeine for instant depuffing effect.

Timeline The Serum It’s not just the brand’s clinical that supports its instant complexion-enhancing benefits (and its higher price point)—customers wax poetic about The Serum, too. “I’ve been using this serum for over six months now, and I can’t believe how good my skin looks. Fine lines are much better, and my skin has a really healthy glow,” one 48-year-old Amazon reviewer says. Reviewers also note how lightweight and non-greasy the formula is and how it plays well with other skincare products (no pilling!). Buy At Timeline $ 266 Free Shipping | Free Returns

But what most impresses users of the serum is how it yields results after just one use. “I have to admit that most skincare doesn’t impress me that much; it hydrates, it feels decent, but I don’t see much difference between one product and another. However, when I use Timeline The Serum powered by Mitopure (Urolithin A), I do see a difference in my skin even after using it that day,” another Amazon shopper says.

If you’re looking for a super-concentrated multipurpose skincare serum that repairs and protects with instant gratification benefits, look no further than Timeline’s The Serum.

