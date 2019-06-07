Man Arrested Over Plot to Bomb New York’s Times Square: Report

A man has been arrested after he allegedly plotted a bomb attack on New York City's Times Square, CBS News reports. Sources told the network that the unnamed man had been under surveillance for some time and was arrested after cops set up an undercover sting operation to catch him as he went to buy the explosives. Details are scarce, but investigators reportedly believe the man was acting alone and there's not a wider threat to the city. The suspect is scheduled to appear in federal court on Friday.