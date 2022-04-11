CHEAT SHEET
The noise of an explosion that ricocheted through New York City’s Times Square on Sunday evening sent tourists and locals alike sprinting for safety. The sound was quickly attributed by authorities to a manhole explosion, with firefighters responding to at least three manhole blazes that began shortly before 7 p.m. New York fire officials said elevated carbon monoxide levels had been found at a property around the intersection of 43rd Street and Broadway, according to a CBS reporter. No injuries were reported. Footage posted to social media showed a flood of people racing out of the square’s main concourse following the explosion, with one user filming herself running away from the the scene, anxiously repeating, “What the fuck?”