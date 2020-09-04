Pro-Trump Protester Drove Through Black Lives Matter Demonstration in Times Square, NYPD Says
‘MUST BE STOPPED’
A car that plowed into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters crossing the street in New York’s Times Square on Thursday night was being driven by a pro-Trump counterprotester, the NYPD says. NBC New York reports that a black Ford Taurus sedan sped down West 46th Street and ran into protesters. Police said no one has reported any injuries and that it was investigating video of the incident. NBC News reports the NYPD believes the driver was, earlier in the evening, part of small group of counterprotesters wearing “Keep America Great” hats who had angry verbal exchanges with the BLM group. Following social-media speculation, the NYPD also said that the car was not a police vehicle. City Council member Keith Powers said: “Using a vehicle to hurt peaceful protesters is unacceptable and must be stopped.”