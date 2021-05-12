Times Square Shooting Suspect Arrested In Florida, Girlfriend Questioned
MANHUNT
The suspect in the Times Square shooting that left a 4-year-old girl and two women wounded on Saturday is now in custody, police say. On Wednesday morning, Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, was reportedly found with his girlfriend in Jacksonville, Florida, just 24 hours after the NYPD released his mugshot to the public. Police are now questioning her to determine if she may have been knowingly harboring a fugitive. Authorities say security camera footage from after the shooting showed Muhammad entering a nearby hotel, and then exiting wearing different clothes and accompanied by the woman. The couple were confirmed to have been sighted in North Carolina on Tuesday. Cops say Muhammad was having an argument with his brother in Times Square when he began firing his weapon and struck bystanders.