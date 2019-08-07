CHEAT SHEET
SIGN OF THE TIMES
Thousands Flee Times Square After Shooting False Alarm Sparks Panic
Thousands of people fled New York’s Times Square in panic late Tuesday after backfiring motorcycles sparked fears of a shooting. The area was packed with tourists at around 10 p.m. when motorcycles backfired and made a noise people mistook for gunfire. Video showed thousands running north on Broadway in fear for their lives. “All of a sudden I heard this kind of muffled ‘pop’ and said, ‘What was that?’ and I looked over and there was a sea of people running,” said Dylan Probert. Six people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the FDNY. The New York Police Department’s Midtown North Precinct later explained: “There is no active shooter in Times Square. Motorcycles backfiring while passing through sounded like gun shots. We are receiving multiple 911 calls. Please don’t panic. The Times Square area is very safe!”