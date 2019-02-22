CHEAT SHEET
Time’s Up CEO Lisa Borders Resigned to Fight Son’s Sex-Assault Allegations, Says Report
Lisa Borders—who announced her resignation this week as the chief executive of Time’s Up—stepped down four days after a woman alleged that her son had been sexually assaulted her. Borders only said that she was quitting “to address family concerns that require my singular focus” in her announcement. But the Los Angeles Times revealed late Thursday that she left because she wanted to stand by her son, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct. Celia Gellert, 31, alleges that Borders’ 36-year-old son—a photographer, podcast host, and life coach named Garry “Dijon” Bowden Jr.—offered her a “healing session,” but she felt “violated” when he allegedly touched her genitalia, kissed her neck, and brushed his erect but clothed penis against her. Bowden denies the allegations. Late Thursday, Time’s Up confirmed the reason for Borders’ exit, saying: “On Friday, Lisa Borders informed members of Time’s Up leadership that sexual-assault allegations had been made against her son in a private forum. Within 24 hours, Lisa made the decision to resign as president and CEO of Time’s Up and we agreed that it was the right decision for all parties involved.”