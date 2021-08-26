Time’s Up Exec Told Staff to ‘Stand Down’ on Cuomo Accusation

CHEAT SHEET
A leader of the anti-sexual harassment group Time’s Up told her colleagues to “stand down” rather than issue a statement in support of the first woman to publicly accuse former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct, The Washington Post reports. The order came after chief executive Tina Tchen spoke to Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, about the allegation made by Lindsey Boylan, and the group’s chairwoman had spoken to DeRosa the day before. The group’s backers have called for Tchen to resign over the organization’s involvement with Cuomo’s administration. Time’s Up said in a statement it would conduct “an independent review of our past actions, our current work.”