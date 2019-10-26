CHEAT SHEET
IT FALLS SHORT
Time’s Up Says NBC’s NDA Statement Is Insufficient
Tina Tchen, the incoming president and CEO of Time’s Up, says NBC’s Friday announcement that employees can contact the company in order to be released from non-disclosure agreements is insufficient. Tchen called on NBC to go a step further and release all former employees from NDAs, which could be preventing them from speaking out about workplace sexual misconduct. An NBCUniversal spokesperson said in a statement reported by Rachel Maddow Friday night that “any former NBC News employee who believes that they cannot disclose their experience with sexual harassment” due to a confidentiality provision in their exit agreement “should contact NBCUniversal” to be released “from that perceived obligation.” On Twitter Saturday, Tchen wrote that Time's Up calls on NBC to “announce unequivocally that they are free to speak without any fear of retaliation.” “If NBC is truly committed to letting survivors and employees speak out about sexual harassment at the network, it should simply release them from their non-disclosure agreements,” Tchen wrote.