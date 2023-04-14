Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Dating Rumors Can’t Be Real

The Kardashians gave pop culture one of the most perplexing (and oddly endearing) celebrity couples in recent memory when now-exes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went public with their romance last year. Now some new dating rumors, involving a Jenner and an Oscar-nominated actor, have social media in total distress.

Last week, celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi posted an anonymous tip that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were dating. The page also posted direct messages from online users “confirming” that the two are, indeed, a couple. One person claimed that they’ve known about their alleged romance “since January.”

Given the dubious nature of the source, social media was initially doubtful of the alleged news, posting a bunch of jokes about the supposedly mismatched pair. However, suspicions about the two ramped up yesterday when TMZ captured a photo of Jenner’s Range Rover parked in the Call Me By Your Name’s star’s driveway. “Her car pulled in from the road and drove straight up the winding driveway,” the article reads. “In other words, she knew exactly where she was going.”

To say that the internet is not handling this piece of gossip well is an understatement. Fans of Chalamet seem particularly devastated that the stylish heartthrob would be romantically involved with a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Based on several tweets, it seems like Chalamet and Jenner’s disparate positions in Hollywood make their alleged romance unfathomable and even wrong to a number of people. Admittedly, it’s rare that an A-list actor, associated with Oscar-winning, high-brow films, steps out with someone largely referred to as an influencer. However, Chalamet and Jenner are both deeply entrenched in the fashion world, as seen in a resurfaced clip of the two conversing at Paris Fashion Week in January.

The news also comes as a bit of surprise given the recency of Jenner’s breakup from rapper Travis Scott, with whom she had a son named Aire last year. In January, People reported that Jenner was not currently with the musician. Although, sources claimed that it was “probably not the end” for the illustrious couple, given the nature of their “on-and-off” relationship.

There’s also some suspicion online that Jenner’s alleged involvement with Chalamet is some sort of ploy for attention, given the family’s fading relevance in pop culture. (As if all celebrities don’t desire attention!) To some, these rumors read like an effort to get more people to watch their utterly lifeless Hulu show The Kardashians when Season 3 premieres next month.

To be fair, similar comments were made about Kardashian and Davidson when news of their surprising relationship began to emerge. In fact, everything that occurs in the Kardashians’ chaotic lives, from their relationship drama to Kim’s robbery, is ultimately deemed as attention-seeking. But isn’t it essentially their job as celebrities to stay relevant?

Whether Jenner and Chalamet are just pals or actual lovers, we’ll have to wait and see. Although, it wouldn’t be a surprise if we got a glimpse of the two at this weekend’s Coachella, where they’re both known to frequent. If so, Twitter will presumably burst into flames.