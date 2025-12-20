Timothée Chalamet Finally Comes Clean About EsDeeKid Alter Ego
Actor Timothée Chalamet has finally come clean after months of speculation to reveal that he is not, in fact, cult British rapper EsDeeKid. Appearing on camera beside the Liverpool-based hip-hop artist for the remix of the latter’s hit track “4 Raws,” Chalamet demonstrated his lyrical skills with his own verse. “It’s Timothée Chalamet chillin’, tryna stack a hundred million / Girl got a billion,” the 29-year-old actor raps in the video, referencing his girlfriend, billionaire Kylie Jenner. The video was filmed in North London and released on Friday on Instagram. For months, rampant online speculation has suggested that Chalamet could be leading a double life as the heavily-accented Scouse rap artist who only ever shows his eyes. Both parties have avoided addressing the rumors, with Chalamet telling the BBC in an interview this week, “No comment... you’ll see, all in due time.” The two-time Oscar nominee is currently promoting his new film Marty Supreme, which he references in the song. Having previously written a rap song about math class in high school, “Statistics,” that later went viral online after the actor found fame, Chalamet reclaimed his rap moniker “Little Timmy Tim” for the newly-released remix.