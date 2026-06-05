Hollywood Star Ices Knees After Brutal Knicks Courtside Run
Timothée Chalamet says even just cheering on the New York Knicks from the sidelines has left him needing treatment for his joints. The actor, 30, a courtside regular all postseason, was in San Antonio on Wednesday for the Knicks’ NBA Finals opener. After the 105-95 win, he posted an Instagram story showing himself sprawled across a sofa, an ice bag balanced on each knee. “Ppl underestimate the wear and tear on the body of a fan throughout the playoffs,” he wrote. “Self-care is important.” Jalen Brunson powered New York’s comeback with 30 points, fighting off an ankle tweak and a knee scare as the team clawed back from 14 down to go up 1-0. Ben Stiller and Spike Lee were among the famous faces alongside Chalamet at the game. Chalamet himself has some inkling of the cost of victory, given that fans speculate his throwaway comment in a February Variety interview that “no one cares” about ballet and opera may well have been what cost him the Academy Award he was nominated for earlier this year for his starring role in Marty Supreme.