Timothée Chalamet Is Copying Austin Butler’s Methods to Play Bob Dylan
Timothée Chalamet, the upcoming star of Dune: Part Two, told GQ this week that he’s employed a rigorous team of experts to help him prepare for his next prominent role: playing rock legend Bob Dylan in a biopic directed by James Mangold. After meeting fellow Dune actor Austin Butler, who notoriously went full method to play Elvis Presley last year, Chalamet told GQ that he essentially copied Butler’s methods: “I’ve basically been working with his entire Elvis team for my Dylan prep. There’s a wonderful dialect coach named Tim Monich. Vocal coach named Eric Vetro. Movement coach named Polly Bennett. I just saw the way he committed to it all—and realized I needed to step it up.” Here’s hoping Chalamet doesn’t get stuck talking like Bob Dylan forever.