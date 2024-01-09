Timotheé Chalamet Shuts Down Selena Gomez Snub Rumors

The night after rumors of a claws-out moment between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner hit the internet, Timotheé Chalamet, who’s dating Jenner, told TMZ that the alleged Golden Globes incident never happened.

As you’ll recall, enthusiastic lip readers came to the conclusion on Sunday that, when Gomez was caught gossiping to friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, she was telling them that when she approached Chalamet to ask for a photo, Jenner said no.

When the TMZ reporter asked Chalamet, who they caught walking down the street in Beverly Hills, if Jenner and Gomez have any beef, he responded, “no.” Asked if he and Gomez were cool, Chalamet answered, “Yeah, of course.”

Yesterday, a source close to Gomez also denied that a photo-denial incident had taken place, telling People, Gomez “never even saw or spoke” to Chalamet or Jenner. Furthermore, Gomez “was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie” while speaking to Swift and Sperry, the source added.