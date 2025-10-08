Timothée Chalamet Stuns Fans With Tight Buzzcut

Hilaria Baldwin and her dancing partner Gleb Savchenko became the latest to be eliminated from Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, after failing to impress with their quickstep to the “Cantina Band” theme from Star Wars: A New Hope. Baldwin, who has seven children with actor husband Alec, had been a controversial figure this season after it was revealed she had prior experience in ballroom dancing, which was once grounds for disqualification. Nevertheless, despite the backlash, she expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity after her elimination. “I feel very grateful, and I’m sad to leave because it’s been wonderful,” Baldwin, 41, said. “I’m a woman in my 40s. I have a lot of kids. What woman in her 40s who has a lot of kids gets to have this experience?... Ignore the noise, and just go for it.” Her partner, Savchenko, had a glowing response, telling her, “I’m so proud of you. You are a superhero in the dance studio, an incredible mom to your amazing seven kids, and you put so much love and passion into dance, and you’re a true inspiration. I’m so happy I had a chance to dance with you.”
Shop with ScoutedHurry: Lola Blankets Are BOGO for 24 Hours OnlyDEAL ALERTThe internet's favorite luxury blankets are buy one, get one free for a (very) limited time.
Shop with ScoutedThis Bestselling Veggie Chopper Is Half Off for Prime DaySLICE 'N DICEYou'll wonder how you ever lived without it.
Shop with ScoutedThis 50% Off Eye Gel Is Like a Magic Eraser for Dark CirclesPRIME BIG DEAL DAYS 2025It has almost 25,000 glowing reviews on Amazon and is on sale for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.
Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa’s motorcade has been pelted with rocks by protestors, leading one of his ministers to claim it was an assassination attempt. Environment and Energy Minister Ines Manzano filed a report that included unverified claims that the car had been shot at. Reuters reports that 500 protesters gathered in the province of Cañar against cuts to fuel subsidies. The cuts have led to strike action from Ecuador’s National Confederation of Agricultural Workers (CONAIE). Five people were detained following the unrest. Manzano said they would be charged with terrorism and attempted assassination. Noboa’s government has taken a tough stance on crime and is no stranger to giving the armed forces and law enforcement emergency powers. “Shooting at the president’s car, throwing stones, damaging state property—that’s just criminal,” Manzano said. “We will not allow this.” In response, CONAIE said on X that protestors had been subject to orchestrated violence from authorities. It decried what it described as the 37-year-old president’s “war policy,” accusing the administration of “military responses to the legitimate demands.” The strike is now in its third week.
Timothée Chalamet Stuns Fans With Tight Buzzcut
Heartthrob Timothée Chalamet has made a drastic change to his appearance, swapping his signature curly waves for a tight buzzcut. While promoting his upcoming film Marty Supreme on Instagram, the Call Me By Your Name star revealed that he traded his curly locks for a buzzcut and glasses. But this new look has a lot of Chalamet’s fans missing his flowing curls, with one tweeting, “Glue the hair back on now.” A second penned, “Buzz cuts aren’t for everybody.” Others were simpler with their thoughts, asking Chalamet to “undebut it.” Another user reminisced on his moppy haircut from Little Women, tweeting a shot of him in the film with the caption “take me back to the night we met.” Although the majority of his hair might be gone, Chalamet decided to keep his mustache. Over the past few months, Chalamet has been photographed at events and by paparazzi; however, each time he’s taken care to cover his hair with a hat or bandana. As Chalamet is currently filming Dune: Part Three, some fans believe his buzzcut is actually for the sci-fi franchise instead of Marty Supreme.
Shayne Coplan, the 27-year-old founder of Polymarket, has been crowned the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. Coplan, a New York University dropout, earned the distinction after the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, Intercontinental Exchange Inc., invested $2 billion into the platform. Coplan’s billionaire status comes less than a year after the FBI raided his New York City apartment in the aftermath of the 2024 election, which saw Polymarket users bet over $3 billion on the outcome. Regulators suspected that some users in the U.S. were using the site despite a 2022 ban. Coplan launched the prediction market in June 2020 after starting to build it in his apartment’s bathroom. The platform, which allows users to bet on anything from a football game to who will win the Nobel Peace Prize, has been able to avoid bans on sports gambling since it sells products tied to outcomes rather than sports bets. The market, whose US relaunch is being delayed by the government shutdown, already has investors such as Peter Thiel, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, and 1789 Capital, which had Donald Trump Jr. join as an adviser.
Actress Francia Raisa, who gave one of her kidneys to childhood friend Selena Gomez in 2017 amid the star’s battle with lupus, has spoken about their falling out. Raisa, 37, was noticeably absent from Gomez’s recent wedding to Benny Blanco, which was attended by other A-listers including Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton and Ed Sheeran. “I know she’s getting married, and I’m very happy for her… I am grateful that I could do that for her,” she said about donating her kidney to Gomez. The two appeared to fall out after Gomez said, “my only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift],” in a Rolling Stone interview. Raisa wrote “interesting” in a since-deleted comment in response to the quote. Rumors arose that Gomez and Raisa’s friendship became rocky when the Grown-ish actress discovered the pop star was smoking after the kidney transplant. “No one knows what’s going on, and neither she nor I are talking about it,” Raisa said. “One day, maybe we will address it.” Raisa has said that their issues had “nothing to do with the kidney.” “Sometimes, I feel people need to spend time apart in order to grow,” Raisa told Extra TV .
Scandal-ridden Donald Trump loyalist Herschel Walker has been confirmed by the Senate as a U.S. ambassador. The ex-NFL star, 63, will serve as the envoy to the Bahamas, filling a post that had been vacant since 2011, according to The Washington Post. A longtime ally of Trump, Walker’s 2022 Georgia Senate campaign collapsed under a cascade of lurid allegations. His ex-wife accused him of threatening her with a gun, two former partners said he pressured them to have abortions despite his anti-abortion stance, and The Daily Beast discovered he had a number of undisclosed children by women he is not married to. Trump announced in December 2024 that he would nominate Walker to the diplomatic post, and the former Dallas Cowboys running back was confirmed on Tuesday in a 51–47 vote, part of a batch of nominees advanced under a GOP rules change enabling simple-majority group confirmations. Republicans approved more than 100 nominees en bloc after scrapping the 60-vote threshold for grouped confirmations in September, according to the Post.
Asoka Jayaweera, an 85-year-old California cardiologist, allegedly choked to death in August 2023 due to food served to him on a Qatar Airways flight. In a wrongful death lawsuit, Jayaweera’s son Surya claims that his father requested a vegetarian meal for his Aug. 1 flight from Los Angeles to Doha, Qatar, but was informed none were available. Instead, he was allegedly instructed to “eat around” the meat when he quickly “began choking on the meal.” The complaint alleges that flight crew members claimed an emergency landing wasn’t available as they were “traveling over the Arctic Circle/Ocean,” however, Surya argues that at the time of the choking, the plane was actually flying over Wisconsin. Instead, the flight crew called MedAire, a service that has ER doctors guide flight crew through emergencies. Jayaweera was provided oxygen, however, he lost consciousness. Eight hours later, the plane landed in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Jayaweera was brought to the hospital, where he died two days later due to aspiration pneumonia, caused by unintentionally consuming food or drink into the lungs. Surya has requested damages at the statutory minimum amount of $128,821 due to wrongful death and negligence. Qatar Airways did not respond immediately to request for comment.
A man arrested on the steps of St. Matthew’s Cathedral in D.C. on Sunday was found to be carrying over 200 explosive devices, authorities said. Louis Geri, 41, set up a tent on the cathedral’s steps ahead of the annual Red Mass ceremony, which is typically attended by some of the Supreme Court justices. When approached by officers, he told them, “You might want to stay back and call the federales, I have explosives.” He warned, “Several of your people are gonna die from one of these.” Geri handed over a nine-page document outlining his disdain for Catholicism, Judaism, the Supreme Court justices, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. At one point during the standoff, he brandished a butane lighter and began pulling out vials containing a yellow liquid, later identified as nitromethane, a compound used in the Oklahoma City bombing. Geri was eventually subdued and arrested, with a search of his tent uncovering a multitude of “fully functional” explosive devices, according to court documents. He faces multiple charges, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, and is being held without bond.
Rome is opening up a passageway underneath the Colosseum that emperors once used to visit gladiators. The Passage of Commodus, or Passaggio di Commodo, has been renovated more than 1,900 years after it was first built. It is located at the Colosseum Archaeological Park in Italy’s capital. The tunnel is believed to have served a dual purpose, also allowing emperors to beat a hasty retreat if they faced the ire of the mob. It gets its name from Emperor Commodus, said to have been an avid fan of the lurid delights of the area. He is the Emperor depicted by Joaquin Phoenix in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator. The passage is still shrouded in mystery, however. After 60 yards it comes to an abrupt end, courtesy of sewage pipes laid for modern Rome. Where it once ended remains unknown. According to The Sun, architects think the tunnel was included in the original plans for the Colosseum. It was first rediscovered in the 19th Century. Now reinstated to its former glory, has lights designed to emulate the sun that would have reached it through skylights in the glory days of the empire. The site’s director, Alfonsina Russo, said, “It’s an extraordinary place and now it has been restored the world will finally get to see it.” It opens to visitors from October 27.
Dolly Parton’s sister Freida has apologized for scaring fans after asking them to pray for the country music star. Parton, 79, was forced to cancel both an event in Dollywood and an upcoming Las Vegas residency after coming down with a kidney stone which was causing her “a lot of problems.” Following news of the Vegas cancellation, Freida asked fans for their prayers after revealing her sister “hasn’t been feeling her best.” But in a follow-up post on Facebook, the 68-year-old singer-songwriter clarified, “I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister.” She added, “Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference.” A spokesperson for the singer told CBS that Parton will post a social media update on Wednesday that “will address everyone’s concerns.”