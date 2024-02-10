Timothee Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Co-Star Wrote a Poem About Him
‘FEAR MY OWN AGE’
Actor Josh Brolin is co-authoring a coffee table book full of his musings inspired by cinematographer Greg Fraser’s work on the two Dune films—including a poem he wrote for his co-star Timothée Chalamet. “The writing is very different, tonally. Sometimes it’s tongue-in-cheek, sometimes it’s descriptive, sometimes it’s a dialogue and sometimes it’s a poem,” Brolin told Variety. Fraser is supplying photographs that will accompany Brolin’s writing. In one poem obtained by Variety, Brolin wrote an ode to his younger co-star’s visage, expressing his anxiety about aging. “Your face is etched by/ adolescence. Your cheekbones jump toward/ what are youth laden eyes that slide down/ a prominent nose and onto lips of certain poetry./ And the way that you hold my gaze/makes me fear my own age,” Brolin wrote. Brolin and Fraser are releasing their book Dune: Exposures on Feb. 13.