Man Who Wore ‘Hitler Mustache’ to Work Detained for Involvement in Capitol Riots
‘NO HONOR THERE’
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, who has been charged for breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6, has been ordered detained by a judge, Politico reports. He was known to be an overt white supremacist and proudly wore a hitler mustache to his job at a Naval weapons facility in New Jersey, his coworkers told investigators. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden said that Hale-Cusanelli “apparently had kind of a near-Nazi racist ideology that has led him to use racist language, sexist language, and has been generally engaged in hateful conduct.”
Hale-Cusanelli’s lawyer, Jonathan Zucker, argued that his client deserves a pre-trial release given that he was accused of only entering the Capitol and verbally harassing a police officer. However, assistant U.S. Attorney James Nelson countered: “This is a man who proudly walked around with a Hitler mustache, espousing Nazi ideology, who ignored every oath he took on behalf of the United States army, stormed the Capitol and then went home and talked about how excited he was by it and wanted to participate in a civil war.”